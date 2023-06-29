Squid Game season 2: Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young, among eight to join the cast

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Netflix on Thursday announced eight new names, including Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young and Won Ji-an, joining the cast of the highly-anticipated season two of the Korean series 'Squid Game'.

The streamer gave a glimpse into the follow-up chapter to the hit Korean-language fictional series at 'Tudum: A Global Fan Event', held earlier this month in Brazil.

Netflix shared the casting details of the second season of the multiple Emmy-winning series on its official Twitter page.

"Patiently waiting at the station to meet the cast of #SquidGame2. Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game!" the streaming platform said in the tweet.

Squid Game rounds out the cast for Season 2:



Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game! pic.twitter.com/wV7WErYKpM — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2023

Lee Jin-uk is known to Indian fans for K-dramas such as "I Need Romance 2012", Park's credits include "Dali & Cocky Prince".

Won currently stars in the Prime Video series "HeartBeat" and Jo has worked in "Work Later, Drink Now".

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" actor Kang, Lee David of "Itaewon Class" fame, rapper Choi (better known by his stage name TOP) and Roh, known for "Once Upon a Small Town", also round out the cast of "Squid Game 2".

Series leads Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles in the upcoming installment of the show.

Popular Korean actors Yim Si-wan ("Run On"), Kang Ha-neul ("Misaeng"), Park Sung-hoon ("The Glory), and Yang Dong-Geun ("Cheer Up") were previously announced as the new additions to the cast of "Squid Game 2", directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

NEW DELHI: Netflix on Thursday announced eight new names, including Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young and Won Ji-an, joining the cast of the highly-anticipated season two of the Korean series 'Squid Game'. The streamer gave a glimpse into the follow-up chapter to the hit Korean-language fictional series at 'Tudum: A Global Fan Event', held earlier this month in Brazil. Netflix shared the casting details of the second season of the multiple Emmy-winning series on its official Twitter page.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Patiently waiting at the station to meet the cast of #SquidGame2. Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game!" the streaming platform said in the tweet. Squid Game rounds out the cast for Season 2: Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game! pic.twitter.com/wV7WErYKpM — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2023 Lee Jin-uk is known to Indian fans for K-dramas such as "I Need Romance 2012", Park's credits include "Dali & Cocky Prince". Won currently stars in the Prime Video series "HeartBeat" and Jo has worked in "Work Later, Drink Now". "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" actor Kang, Lee David of "Itaewon Class" fame, rapper Choi (better known by his stage name TOP) and Roh, known for "Once Upon a Small Town", also round out the cast of "Squid Game 2". Series leads Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles in the upcoming installment of the show. Popular Korean actors Yim Si-wan ("Run On"), Kang Ha-neul ("Misaeng"), Park Sung-hoon ("The Glory), and Yang Dong-Geun ("Cheer Up") were previously announced as the new additions to the cast of "Squid Game 2", directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.