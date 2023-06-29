Home Entertainment

Squid Game season 2: Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young, among eight to join the cast

The first season of the show focused on misfits and criminals competing for cash in barbaric and fatal versions of schoolyard games.

Published: 29th June 2023 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Netflix on Thursday announced eight new names, including Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young and Won Ji-an, joining the cast of the highly-anticipated season two of the Korean series 'Squid Game'.

The streamer gave a glimpse into the follow-up chapter to the hit Korean-language fictional series at 'Tudum: A Global Fan Event', held earlier this month in Brazil.

Netflix shared the casting details of the second season of the multiple Emmy-winning series on its official Twitter page.

"Patiently waiting at the station to meet the cast of #SquidGame2. Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game!" the streaming platform said in the tweet.

Lee Jin-uk is known to Indian fans for K-dramas such as "I Need Romance 2012", Park's credits include "Dali & Cocky Prince".

Won currently stars in the Prime Video series "HeartBeat" and Jo has worked in "Work Later, Drink Now".

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" actor Kang, Lee David of "Itaewon Class" fame, rapper Choi (better known by his stage name TOP) and Roh, known for "Once Upon a Small Town", also round out the cast of "Squid Game 2".

Series leads Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles in the upcoming installment of the show.

Popular Korean actors Yim Si-wan ("Run On"), Kang Ha-neul ("Misaeng"), Park Sung-hoon ("The Glory), and Yang Dong-Geun ("Cheer Up") were previously announced as the new additions to the cast of "Squid Game 2", directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Squid Game Netflix Lee Jin-uk Park Gyu-young Won Ji-an
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp