Amaal Mallik started his career as a music composer in 2014 and composed three songs for Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. Stating that although it was a dreamy start for him, he adds that he “terribly failed” with that album.

“I owe Salman sir my debut. The problem with those songs in Jai Ho was that I didn’t keep his fandom in mind. His fans either want to see him in romantic songs like Teri Meri Prem Kahani (Bodyguard, 2011) or Dhinka Chika (Ready, 2011). These two are the spaces they adore him in. What I did in Jai Ho was more EDM, which didn’t sit with his imagery and that experiment didn’t work out,” he said.

The composer, however, went on to work with the actor for the song Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero (2015), which marked the debut of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Salman also lent his voice to the song. “While working for Main Hoon Hero Tera I knew I had to keep it cinematic, larger than life and keep the big-star charm alive, and as a result, we had a beautiful song.”

Amaal is now collaborating with the star again after eight years on his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “In this film, there is a song whose melody I had made in 2012. Salman sir remembered the song and he said he wanted to use it in the film. It’s a love song and is a great mix of nostalgia of Salman sir’s numbers with the current music,” he shared.

Apart from this, Amaal recently released his second international composition, a bilingual number titled I Miss You Amore/ Yaadein Hain Teri. The song is voiced by Matteo Bocelli, son of opera superstar Andrea Matteo, and siblings Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar. Amaal has also worked on the Hindi version of the pop chartbuster Levitating by Dua Lipa.

