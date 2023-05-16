'Avatar: The Way of Water' to make streaming debut on Disney+ Hotstar in June

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be available for streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

A sequel to Cameron's 2009 blockbuster "Avatar", which is the all-time highest-grossing movie in the world, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will debut on the streamer's platform on June 7, a press release stated.

It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Released in December 2022, "Avatar: The Way of Water" featured an ensemble cast of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water, follows the story of the Sully family, Jake (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldana), and their kids and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios movie amassed nearly USD 2. 32 billion at the global box office.

