Shruti Haasan to be guest of honour at gender parity conference in Cannes

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shruti Haasan will attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as the guest of honour for their round table conference on gender parity.

The conference, titled 'Activating Change', hosted by 'Breaking through the lens' aims to discuss the challenges and opportunities for women in the entertainment industry, and explore ways to create a more equitable and inclusive environment.

Their objective is to provide realistic solutions for underserved filmmakers with a multicultural, intersectional, and results-driven approach.

Shruti has been very vocal about her opinions on women's rights and gender equality. The actress has been a strong supporter of initiatives aimed at promoting gender parity.

On the work front, Shruti awaits the release of her international project 'The Eye', where she plays a widow visiting a Greek island to spread her deceased husband's ashes.

She also has the action-packed film 'Salaar'. The actress stars opposite Prabhas and is directed by the blockbuster KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

