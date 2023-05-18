Home Entertainment

It's a schedule wrap for Pushpa: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021. 

Published: 18th May 2023 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

FAFA1

Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa. ( Photo | Pushpa twitter)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

The makers of Allu Arjun's much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2 announced that an important schedule starring Fahadh Faasil has been wrapped on Thursday. 

Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, the film features Allu Arjun as the titular character. The period action drama shows the rise of a labourer Pushpa Raj to becoming the head of a smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. While the first part featured a cameo appearance by Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa: The Rule is expected to feature him in a full-fledged role.

The technical team of the Pushpa franchise includes cinematographer Mirosław Kuba Brożek, and editors Karthika Srinivas, Ruben. The period actioner has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is poised for a theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi in 2024.

(This story first appeared in Cinema Express)

