Anushka Shetty to join Jayasurya in Kathanar

By Express News Service

Anushka Shetty is set to make her Malayalam debut with Kathanar, The Wild Sorcerer, which stars Jayasurya in the titular role. # Home fame Rojin Thomas is directing this ambitious film, which is based on the tales of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Kerala priest who was believed to possess supernatural powers.

On Friday, as Jayasurya celebrated his 45th birthday, the makers shared a two-minute-long video, which gave a glimpse of the world in which the film is set. It has a netherworld setting, and the visuals promise a thrilling journey to a world of sorcery and supernatural elements.

Kathanar is being shot using virtual production technology, which, according to the makers, is the first of its kind in Indian cinema. Major portions of the film have been planned to be shot on a massive 45,000 square feet modular shooting floor. The makers have completed almost 50% of the shoot.

Kathanar, scripted by R Ramanand, has Neil D Cunha as the cinematographer, Jungjin Park as the action choreographer, and Rahul Subrahmanian Unni as the music director. Sree Gokulam Movies is backing the film, which is aiming for release in several Indian and foreign languages.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who has been on a hiatus, has her comeback film Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty releasing next week (September 7). She is expected to join the sets of Kathanar soon.

