‘Sex Education’, ‘Cassandro,’ ‘Jaane Jaan’ and more! September set to end with a bang

By Online Desk

With just ten more days before September ends, an exciting line of shows and movies from a range of genres are making their way to OTT and theatres.

Ranging from the adventure/comedy film 'Spy Kids: Armageddon' to Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut and Dulquer Salman starrer 'King of Kotha', here is a curated list for you to binge on.

Sex Education Season 4: The fourth installment of the runaway hit series centring around the teenage son of a sex therapist in the UK is all set to hit Netflix on Thursday. Seasons 1-3 explored themes around sexuality, disabilities, assault, and the latest season promises to be no less exciting. The trailer shows the protagonist Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and his buddy Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) who are all set to explore their new life at Cavendish Sixth Form College while Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her new life at a different school. While juggling his long-distance relationship with Maeve, Otis also has a new problem at hand. The school has a new sex therapist, eating up his job.

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: NETFLIX / 21st Sept

Love Again: The story revolves around Mira Ray played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is coping with grief over her fiance's death by sending romantic messages to his old phone number. The number, however, has been reassigned to journalist Rob Burns played by Sam Heughan. What happens next forms the crux of the story. Canadian icon Celine Dion also features in this film.

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: NETFLIX / 20th Sept

Cassandro: Starring Gael Garcia Bernal in and as 'Cassandro', the film is set in the early 1980s in El Paso, Texas. The plot revolves around a gay wrestler named Saúl Armendáriz who travels to Ciudad Juárez in Mexico to participate in lucha libre wrestling matches. While he fights under the name of El Topo, things change when he meets his new trainer, Sabrina. She encourages him to compete as an exótico, which gives birth to his new identity and advancing success as ‘Cassandro.’

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: PRIME VIDEO / 22nd Sept

No One Will Save You: Another science fiction horror-thriller releasing this week is Brian Duffield's 'No One Will Save You.' The film revolves around Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) as she fights off an alien invasion and confronts her own troubled past while struggling to save the world from the aliens that threaten her future.

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: HULU / 22nd Sept

Spy Kids: Armageddon: When the world's greatest secret agents' kids accidentally help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!).

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: NETFLIX / 22nd Sept

Jaane Jaan: Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this mystery thriller stars Bollywood's one and only Kareena Kapoor Khan. Set in Kalimpong, the film revolves around a single mother and her daughter. The mother tries to cover up the murder of her estranged husband while a police investigation is going on with help from her neighbour. The movie also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma among others.

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: NETFLIX / 21st Sept

King of Kotha: A Malayalam gangster drama that marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran Malayalam filmmaker Joshiy. The plot synopsis reads, "In a crime-infested town, Kannan bhai and his gang are the reigning powers. To combat this reign and seek revenge, Inspector Shahul tactfully plots the return of the 'King', leading to a transformative turn of events." The film stars an ensemble cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Shanthi Krishna and Anikha Surendran.

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: DISNEY+HOTSTAR / 22nd Sept

The Great Indian Family: Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, this upcoming Hindi comedy-drama features Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Kumud Mishra, and Bhuvan Arora. In an interview with The Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal said that this film is "totally a family entertainer". From the trailer, we see a devout Hindu man (Vicky Kaushal) who realizes late in life that he is actually Muslim by birth.

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: THEATRES / 22nd Sept

Sukhee: Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, 'Sukhee' narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra. The trailer offers a glimpse into her mundane life as a housewife which takes an unexpected turn when she receives an invitation to her school reunion. Despite everyone taunting her for leaving her duties at home, Sukee feels at peace when she meets her friends. On her small trip to Delhi, she realises what she has been missing all this while and decides to make changes to her life. The film is scheduled for its theatre release this Friday 22nd September. Shilpa had promoted the film as “a story for every woman”.

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: THEATRES / 22nd Sept

Athidhi: A Telugu horror series created by Praveen Sattaru that follows the eerie incidents that ensue on a rainy night as a strange woman the door of a lonely man’s mansion. The series marks the debut of Venu Thottempudi into the realm of online streaming.

PLATFORM/RELEASE DATE: DISNEY+HOTSTAR / 19th Sept

