INTERVIEW | ‘Farmer suicides can’t be stopped by curing depression’: Kinshuk Surjan

Where did you travel to research on the subject? And when did you shoot it?

It was a very long journey. Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara. In the beginning, I didn’t know if I was even ready for the film. I was tackling the subject of farmers’ suicide in a roundabout way. First, I wanted to do a film around kushti (wrestling), because some farmers don’t want a future in farming for their kids. So, they send them to learn kushti. Then I got to know that some boys find it difficult to get married because there are too many suicides around.

I kept going around for a whole year. I did get a lot of stories but how do you shoot something like this with so much grief and trauma involved? I started filming in 2019. People do tell their stories, but should you just point the camera at their faces? How do you deal with memory? How do you deal with grief? That was the most challenging aspect—not knowing how to shoot and how to find hope.

You have got great access to people like Sanjeevani. How did you manage that? And how did you define your own gaze on them…

Documentaries these days have begun to fall into two categories—poetic or intimate, and then there is the sociopolitical. The marriage of the two is rare. As artists, we have followed a Griersonian model (based on Scottish documentary filmmaker John Grierson) where the exposition is way more important than the form.

But I hope the form and gaze will bring you closer to the person and see it as a story. In many contemporary documentaries, the gaze is either all about the camera looking down on the subject, or it’s like they didn’t have time to sit down with the person.

Sometimes it’s so idealised and romanticised. People are so generous and kind that if you sit with them enough and don’t ask anything, at some point, they tell you themselves. It’s because nobody has asked them, nobody has cared for them. So, if they feel a genuine connection, people start telling their stories. But you don’t want to record that. What should I tell them? That all will be well? That you’ll be okay? For many nights it kept haunting me.