Ranbir Kapoor's Animal gets OTT release date

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to release on Netflix on January 26. The film, directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is expected to be a bit different from the theatrical cut and also involve some deleted scenes. Netflix made the announcement along with a video compilation of his action scenes.

Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film is written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga and Suresh Bandaru. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films.