Controversy after music director Ramesh Narayan 'snubs' actor Asif Ali at Kochi event

KOCHI: A controversy erupted after renowned music director Ramesh Narayan allegedly snubbed actor Asif Ali at the trailer launch function of the anthology series titled Manorathangal based on M T Vasudevan Nair's nine stories.

The issue has snowballed with the music director getting criticised on social media.

In the video clip of the event that is doing the rounds on social media platforms, it can be seen that the anchor of the event, held in Kochi on Monday evening, invited Asif Ali to present a memento to Ramesh Narayan.

However, when Asif Ali approaches Ramesh Narayan with the moment, the latter ignores the former, takes the memento from him and then proceeds to call filmmaker Jayaraj. He then hands Jayaraj the momento before receiving it back from the filmmaker.

Ramesh Narayan then posed for photos with Jayaraj. In the anthology series, Jayaraj is among the nine directors, who made films based on nine short stories by MT Vasudevan Nair.