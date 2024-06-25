'Freaky Friday' sequel starts production, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons join cast

LOS ANGELES: Shooting on the highly anticipated Freaky Friday 2 has begun, Walt Disney Studios has announced.

The studio shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the sequel to the 2003 film, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lohan and Curtis are reprising their roles of Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively, for Freaky Friday 2, which will hit the screens next year.

"The Colemans are back and coming to theatres in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!" Walt Disney Studios said in an X post on Monday.