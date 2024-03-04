Dibakar Banerjee auditioned 6,000 actors for 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', auditioned more than 6,000 actors for different roles in the upcoming sequel to the 2010 sleeper hit 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

Dibakar took up a very specific process to pick the best talent who can not only justify the role but also fit best in the story.

A source said: “Dibakar Banerjee took the audition of around 6,000 actors to find the best fit for the role. Before the audition also, he was very particular about the kind of character that he was writing and the in-depth research that he went into. For one of the stories that is based on a YouTuber, Dibakar along with Ektaa R Kapoor went through a lot of images and videos of different kinds of YouTubers from across India for around 10 to 12 hours for a couple of days.”