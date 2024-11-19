AR Rahman's spouse Saira announces divorce, says decision taken out of 'pain and agony'

AR Rahman's spouse Saira on Tuesday announced her decision to part ways with her husband. Saira made the shocking announcement in a statement given to India Today through her legal representative Vandana Shah.

According to the statement, the decision to end the 29 years of marriage was made after "significant emotional strain in the duo's relationship."

"After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship," the statement read.

It also mentioned that "despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

"Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life," the statement added.

In a post on X, Rahman said, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again."

"To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," he added.