‘I Wonder If there’s a Director in Me’: Hrithik Roshan

There’s a certain humility in the way Hrithik Roshan has navigated stardom for the last 25 years. With War 2 in theatres, he is back in the spotlight as Kabir, six years after the first film became a runaway hit. In this conversation, he reflects on how the character has evolved in the second installment and shares his anxieties about stepping behind camera with Krrish 4.
Six years after the first installment of War, Kabir returns, and N T Rama Rao Jr is his unstoppable adversary. How do you feel about the story?
This chapter of War is more intense, more personal. The action is bigger, but so are the emotional stakes. Kabir is not the same man audiences met six years ago; he’s darker, more layered, and in many ways, more vulnerable. The circumstances have changed him, and I almost feel bad for him. I hope he finds some peace, but I doubt it. The weight he carries is heavy, and his challenges are far from over.
As for Jr NTR, what a champion! He’s the first co-actor I have met who doesn’t need rehearsals to dance. Every step is already in him, perfectly in rhythm. It’s as though his body is permanently choreographed. That amazed me.
It’s been 25 years since your debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which was re-released recently to just as much love, perhaps even more. You’ve worn your stardom lightly. Has it been an incredible ride?
That’s not who I am; that’s my work. It feels very human. I have fears, I have anxiety... Some people love being a star. I love being an actor. The beauty of being a star is that I get to experience it, and I understand the responsibility. I know that there is power with it, and it’s all good. But I don’t know what to do with being a star. I like being me. I think I’m a good guy, and I like being comfortable in my skin.
I have liked all the scripts I have done. I make it a point never to let go of a story I connect with. I also identify with every character I’ve played, whether it’s a superhero, a lover, or a man on the edge.
I’m still shy and nervous. I remember when Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was released. I was so anxious that I didn’t do a single interview. That part hasn’t changed.
And here’s a secret: I can never remember my dialogues or my dance steps!
You’re stepping behind the camera with Krrish 4. That’s a big leap.
I’m looking forward to being a student again, to being the person in the room who knows the least. It’s a whole new journey, and that excites me. I like keeping my life from becoming monotonous. Curiosity has always been my driving force.
I actually wonder if there’s a director in me; that’s something I’m eager to find out. It’s not about proving anything to the world; it’s about discovering a new part of myself. Yes, I’m nervous, but I also feel alive. It’s like I have to grow up all over again, but in a completely different way.
I hope I can become a director I’m proud of. And in that process, everyone’s love and encouragement will mean a lot to me.
How do you balance work, life, and fatherhood? And what is Hrithik like when he is on holiday?
Success is about balance. For years, I chased fame, success, and money. But there comes a point when you realise they’re just means to an end. Eventually, you have to decide what truly matters. For me, that’s my people, my family, my relationships. A few months ago, I went off social media for a bit. That digital detox changed something in me. It’s amazing how much time you find when you’re not scrolling endlessly. I became more present, more aware. I healed in ways I didn’t expect. I started noticing the little moments, things I didn’t even know I was missing. I enjoyed being bored and what to do when boredom sets in. I would advise everyone to try it at least for a week.
On holidays, I plan every single detail—my reservations, itinerary, the works. But the moment I land, I throw the plan out and become spontaneous. I leave room for instinct. That’s my idea of balance, structure, and freedom co-existing.
Ten years from now, what do you hope your future self should be doing?
I hope he’s doing exactly the things he loves without any pressure. I hope he’s found the perfect balance of work, life, and play. And I hope he still dances the way he loves.