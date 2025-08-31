‘I Wonder If there’s a Director in Me’: Hrithik Roshan

There’s a certain humility in the way Hrithik Roshan has navigated stardom for the last 25 years. With War 2 in theatres, he is back in the spotlight as Kabir, six years after the first film became a runaway hit. In this conversation, he reflects on how the character has evolved in the second installment and shares his anxieties about stepping behind camera with Krrish 4.

Six years after the first installment of War, Kabir returns, and N T Rama Rao Jr is his unstoppable adversary. How do you feel about the story?

This chapter of War is more intense, more personal. The action is bigger, but so are the emotional stakes. Kabir is not the same man audiences met six years ago; he’s darker, more layered, and in many ways, more vulnerable. The circumstances have changed him, and I almost feel bad for him. I hope he finds some peace, but I doubt it. The weight he carries is heavy, and his challenges are far from over.

As for Jr NTR, what a champion! He’s the first co-actor I have met who doesn’t need rehearsals to dance. Every step is already in him, perfectly in rhythm. It’s as though his body is permanently choreographed. That amazed me.