The art of being seen

Rajshri Deshpande treads the fine line between acting and activism with strong conviction. In a cinematic landscape where female desire is still framed with shame or silence, her portrayal of Naina in Prime Video’s Rangeen is nothing short of radical.
Naina is the lonely wife of Adarsh Johri, a small-town newspaper owner played by Viineet Kumar Singh. Stuck in a loveless marriage, she begins an affair with a local gigolo, only to be discovered by her husband, who, devastated, becomes a gigolo himself. While the premise may seem whimsical, Deshpande sees it as a quiet rebellion. “Naina is a woman who dares to ask for more, not just intimacy, but agency,” she says, “she’s invisible, confined to the margins of her life.”
The role resonated deeply with Deshpande, who is always keen on doing layered, unflinching characters that challenge social constructs. “It’s the reality of life,” she says. “These are our stories, hidden, silenced, swept under the carpet. We’ve been conditioned to follow certain protocols; this is how society functions, and there are moral grounds for it. Anything that challenges that is seen as taboo.”
For her, Naina’s emotional and sexual awakening is radical not because of what she does—but because she dares to want it. “She doesn’t want to be kept in a corner like a flower pot; she wants to be the flowers of the house,” Deshpande reflects. “She wants to be seen, heard, and felt. And that’s not just desire, it’s her personal revolution.”
What makes Rangeen powerful, she insists, is how it reframes female desire through liberation rather than guilt. “These stories are often coated with shame. But here, there’s freedom,” she says. “This isn’t one of those films where a woman’s desire comes with punishment.”
This expectation isn’t exclusive to women. Even men who deviate from their family duties are shamed, Deshspande believes. “Everyone carries this burden of responsibility. But sometimes, it’s okay to choose yourself,” she says.
Despande’s own life has been one of reinvention. The actor won critical acclaim for her poignant portrayal of Neelam Krishnamoorthy in Trial By Fire, the searing Netflix docudrama based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema tragedy. Audiences also know her from Manto, Angry Indian Goddesses, Sacred Games, and the Marathi film Satyashodhak.
She calls herself a ‘mimic artist’ who thrives on transformation. “I was depressed after moving to Mumbai. I was from a small town, trying to build a career. But I wasn’t happy,” she shares. “So I started from scratch. And now, I tell myself, I can start over a thousand times. I have no fear of losing anything.”
For her, art and education are two sides of the same coin. “Cinema, art, education—they all reflect society and shape how we think. Characters that make you laugh, cry, or reflect are just as important as textbooks,” she says.
The same spirit of courage drives her activism. In 2019, Despande founded the Nabhangan Foundation, which focuses on empowering girls in rural communities of Maharashtra. So far, she has helped establish three schools, restored water supply in villages, and secured government funding for sanitation projects. “The more I work at the grassroots, the more I understand that cinema and social work complement each other,” she says.
While she has screen projects lined up, her heart is just as invested in social work. “I’ve always been grounded,” she says. “Engaging with real issues helps me realise what matters.” Deshpande reminds us that true power lies in choosing visibility—in life, in art, and in the quiet revolutions we dare to begin.