A ‘factitious’ pregnancy

A young Canadian girl, Kaitlyn Braun, with abandonment issues and a history of abuse is facing an unimaginable series of crises: a complex uterus operation, a rare stage-4 cancer diagnosis, and a suspiciously predatory doctor—all happening just within the course of ten days. Her life seems to be unravelling in a way that feels almost unreal.

Even her doula (a non-medical professional who provides physical and emotional support to expecting mothers) who is consistently with her in this ordeal, struggles to believe that so much misfortune could befall one person. And indeed, she’s right—it’s all lies. But why would a young girl fake her pregnancy?

Kaitlyn’s Baby, the new season of The Con podcast strand—known for their award-winning series Love, Janessa, is gripping like the earlier series. The new series delves into the shocking story of dozens of gullible doulas, duped by Kaitlyn pretending to be pregnant with a stillborn baby. This six-episode series, produced by CBC and BBC World Service, keeps you hooked from the very start.