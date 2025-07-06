‘I am a big mythology buff’: Kajol

One of the undisputed queens of Bollywood, Kajol’s popularity knows no bounds. From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to My Name is Khan, Kajol ruled the audience’s heart throughout the 90s and early 2000s. The 50-year-old actor is back with her latest film, Maa, where she’s seen playing a fierce mother who does her best to protect her daughter from evil spirits.

You played a possessive mom in your last film, Salaam Venky, and in Maa you play a possessive mother. How would you differentiate between the characters?

The role of a mother is beautiful. In Salaam Venky I was a protective mother and had a different mission. In this film, my character is that of a possessive mother trying to protect her daughter, who is fighting a demon. The basic thought behind every mother is that she wants to protect her children and doesn’t want any harm to come their way. I liked the tagline of this film, which says, “Evil vs. Faith.” You have to have faith in yourself to overcome the evil.

Do you believe in black magic?

I believe that there is good and there’s evil. Where goodness exists, evil also exists. I don’t completely believe in black magic but when you look at your surroundings, you realise that everything is not normal.