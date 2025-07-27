The Powerpuff girl

My process is—I have no process,” says Sonakshi Sinha with a laugh, as she steps into the role of a super sleuth in the upcoming supernatural thriller Nikita Roy. “It was a very interesting premise,” she says, her eyes lighting up with childlike nostalgia. “You know, when we were kids, we used to read Nancy Drew books. She’d solve all these mysteries—and this script took me right back to that. I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s pretty cool. I’d love to do that.”

Directed by her brother Kussh Sinha, Nikita Roy might look like a family affair on the surface, but Sonakshi is quick to clarify that her decision to join the project came from a place of artistic curiosity, not familial obligation. “It could’ve been made by anyone, not necessarily my family. That’s not a reason I would say yes to a film,” she says, as candid as ever. “I told Kussh, ‘Show me the script.’ I read it and I liked it. It was a film that had come to me a long time back, but you know how sometimes people just disappear? And then it circled back.” And as for supernatural elements like those in Nikita Roy, where does she stand? “I’m on the fence. Sometimes I do believe in it, sometimes I don’t,” she says.