Wanderings of a Complex Mind

It is a moment of pride for Sukant Goel. The Kaala Pani actor’s debut feature as lead in Kaisi Ye Paheli is slated to have its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) on June 21. The murder mystery set in Sikkim, has been written and directed by first-time filmmaker Ananyabrata Chakravorty. Apart from Goel, the film also stars veteran actress Sadhana Singh and Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles.

For Goel, there were two interesting things which made him greenlight the project. “One was the murder mystery angle, where there are clues, but it never really leads to any answers and the other was this very interesting mother and son dynamic, which I think is actually the core of the film. Usually, one sees this relationship play out in conventional ways onscreen but this was unlike anything I have seen. The gaze is quite different here,” he says.

It seems to be a good year for Goel with his short film Qadira, too, being screened at film festivals, including the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival and more recently, at the 10th Bengal International Film Festival 2025. The actor had met Rohit Saha, the director of the film, on the sets of Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling, where the latter had worked as an AD. “Even Vasan had been impressed by him. And told Rohit to call me if he ever has a role for me in a film. Two years later, he called me for Qadira,” he recalls, sharing that the short film is based on the idea that when you think life is over for you because of your own insular problems, it has a way of showing you something which is much bigger than you.