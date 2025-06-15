‘We should Work with Our Hearts’

Ishaan Khatter is the new heartthrob in town. When everybody was busy praising his character in The Royals, he surprised the jury at Cannes with his performance in Neeraj Ghyawan’s Homebound. The 29-year-old actor made his debut in 2017 in Beyond the Clouds, directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. The critics’ darling and a terrific dancer, Khatter is a star in the making.

What was it like collaborating with Neeraj Ghyawan? Martin Scorsese has also joined the project as the executive producer.

I’m very, very proud of Homebound. Ghaywan is a director whom I’ve wanted to work with for 10 years. I loved Masaan and all the work he has done since. Homebound is a truly unique film. I think it’s probably my most challenging role yet. With Mr Scorsese coming on board, it’s just a dream; it’s even rare to dream about such things because I wouldn’t be able to put it together. It is a matter of pride to have an Indian film competing at Cannes.

Your portrayal of Maharaj Aviraj Singh in The Royals is winning you praise, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say you are the new national crush. What was it about the character that made you want to be part of the series?

I thought the character was very interesting. The world was fresh and had a very eccentric take on modern royals. I thought the satirical angle, the juxtaposition between the haves and the have-nots, as well as the fact that they’re kind of living on a name and heritage that has been taken away from them, was interesting. Also, it was about time I did romance. I had been looking for something like this for a long time. I think it’s that time in my life when I am wanting to explore. Also, the most charming thing about the role was that, as you go along, there is potential to kind of unravel the layers and understand that the child in him needs healing. I was drawn to the inner world of Aviraj; there was more to him than meets the eye.