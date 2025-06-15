‘We should Work with Our Hearts’

Ishaan Khatter is the new heartthrob in town. When everybody was busy praising his character in The Royals, he surprised the jury at Cannes with his performance in Neeraj Ghyawan’s Homebound. The 29-year-old actor made his debut in 2017 in Beyond the Clouds, directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. The critics’ darling and a terrific dancer, Khatter is a star in the making.
What was it like collaborating with Neeraj Ghyawan? Martin Scorsese has also joined the project as the executive producer.
I’m very, very proud of Homebound. Ghaywan is a director whom I’ve wanted to work with for 10 years. I loved Masaan and all the work he has done since. Homebound is a truly unique film. I think it’s probably my most challenging role yet. With Mr Scorsese coming on board, it’s just a dream; it’s even rare to dream about such things because I wouldn’t be able to put it together. It is a matter of pride to have an Indian film competing at Cannes.
Your portrayal of Maharaj Aviraj Singh in The Royals is winning you praise, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say you are the new national crush. What was it about the character that made you want to be part of the series?
I thought the character was very interesting. The world was fresh and had a very eccentric take on modern royals. I thought the satirical angle, the juxtaposition between the haves and the have-nots, as well as the fact that they’re kind of living on a name and heritage that has been taken away from them, was interesting. Also, it was about time I did romance. I had been looking for something like this for a long time. I think it’s that time in my life when I am wanting to explore. Also, the most charming thing about the role was that, as you go along, there is potential to kind of unravel the layers and understand that the child in him needs healing. I was drawn to the inner world of Aviraj; there was more to him than meets the eye.
What is your process like, as you seamlessly switch between indie and mainstream?
For me, a lot of thought goes into the next installment of my work that I take up. I always listen to the audience’s feedback. It is important to me that I take what’s constructive from it and move forward. But at the same time, it is an instinctive feeling; you can’t be academic about what you’re taking next. When I came into the movies, I had a baby face. Now that I am pushing 30, I’m starting to look like I am in my early 20s. When I started, there was a lot of opportunity, but it was limited. There was typecasting and all of that. So I was just trying to navigate my way and seek the most exciting opportunities. I tend to veer towards challenging opportunities to prove and push myself. Having started with Beyond the Clouds, then A Suitable Boy and Pippa, I don’t think there was any blueprint; the only way I could be categorised was unconventional. I’m just trying to do good work and play exciting, layered characters which allow me to display a certain range as an actor. We all thrive in growth.
The industry is also going through what is being called a phase of creative bankruptcy; what is your take on it?
I don’t entirely disagree with it. I think if we’re going just by the work that has been coming out in the last few years, there is a sense of a creative bankruptcy, and it does feel repetitive and formulaic as well at times. But I don’t think it’s for the lack of talent. I just think the systems in place need to recognise that artists should be allowed to be artists, and everything can’t be hijacked by statistics. Also, I think it’s cyclical, right? The audience will tire and give you the verdict, and then you’ll be forced to reconsider things. It is a large industry and a very diverse set of people. I think for this kind of larger consciousness to recalibrate itself, it will take some time. I just think we should be courageous and unapologetic and work with our hearts. I don’t think you should censor your work or creativity.