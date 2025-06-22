Get Shorty

When filmmaker Abhash Singh began experimenting with Instagram Reels, it felt like a dare. The idea of telling a complete story in under 60 seconds was both restrictive and oddly liberating. “The short length felt brutally limiting at first. But weirdly, it’s those exact limits that made me focus, simplify, and find clarity faster,” he says. In May this year, his entry film—Kaalnirmaata—went viral, garnering over 2,00,000 views and more than 6,000 shares. This is the new world of independent filmmaking, brief, often dialogue-light, and built to meet the viewer mid-scroll.

Rosheena Zehra, Curator and Managing Editor of ShortedIndia, a platform dedicated to short films, has seen this shift up close. “Instagram Reels has fundamentally reshaped how we think about storytelling. The biggest shift is in prioritising the hook, the first three seconds can make or break a film. With limited time, every frame and sound bite has to earn its place. It forces creators to think visually, cut out fluff, and get straight to the emotion or idea,” she says. Shorted’s ‘60-Second Challenge’ saw an influx of entries from filmmakers across India. The competition also shined light on talent that often goes unseen in traditional circuits.