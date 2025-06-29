Character Edge

Abhishek Banerjee has a knack for telling gritty, real-life stories with the ease of someone who may have lived to tell the tale. His performance as the ruthless, cold-blooded hitman Hathoda Tyagi in Pataal Lok Season 1 continues to be a talking point among viewers. He is back on screen in the edgy thriller Stolen, inspired by the horrific Karbi Anglong lynching event of 2018, in which two men were brutally killed after being falsely accused of child trafficking.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal, had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2023. Two years after being screened at international film festivals, it has finally released on Prime Video.

“The film was pitched to me as a road action movie, which they wanted to shoot in a single take. I thought that was rather ambitious, since it is not an easy feat to pull off. But the story was very exciting. I like experimenting with genres and styles of filmmaking, which enriches me as an actor. People are always comparing the mediums of theatre and OTT, and for me, every film—everything you do—is a different medium, because the format is going to change. I just love jumping from medium to medium,” says Banerjee.