Into the forest of the mind

Discomfort causes evolution,” believes 23-year-old filmmaker Neel Soni. The itch to tell stories which are not convenient and comfortable is what led the young filmmaker to bag a nomination in the 2025 BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) longlist for his short film, Babli By Night. “I wanted to try and create understanding and empowerment in regions where they are greatly needed, revealing the sanctuary that nature provides to those ostracised by the society,” says Soni.
The film follows the story of Babban, a Muslim transgender forest guard battling societal as well as familial indifference, seeking solace among nature, and grappling with an unexpected HIV diagnosis. It took Soni five years to put together the pieces of the puzzle that had intrigued him since he was 13. “It was my maternal aunt who introduced me to the forest. I was barely nine. I started going every year and met Babban when I was 13. I was taken by complete surprise when I saw Babban as a forest guard, holding a rifle and performing their duty with authority. By the time the night fell, they changed into a different attire and danced by the bonfire.”
Soni, who has always been a curious young adult, let the story marinate in his head for years. It was a few years ago that he informed Babban about his interest in making this film. “After years of interaction with Babban and trying to understand their struggle, we started working on this project. It wasn’t only my interest in the story but also Babban’s need for their pain and resilience to be shared with the world. I became the medium to tell their story.”
The filmmaker believes that storytelling comes with a lot of responsibility. With Babban sharing possibly everything about their life, Soni feels it becomes even more challenging to deal with the subject with sensitivity. “You are dealing with a part of the country where there’s a massive lack of understanding when it comes to a subject like this. You have to make sure you do justice to the story and also deliver in a way that doesn’t create any trouble for them,” he adds. Soni thinks it is very important to earn the trust of your subject when it comes to dealing with sensitive topics. The subject shouldn’t fear exploitation. “A 25-minute film could have been an hour-long film. There is a reason it isn’t. The realisation comes with the responsibility of the choices that you’ve to make at the edit table. We have been able to deliver, keeping all of this in mind. That is why both Babban and I are very happy with the outcome,” says Soni.
A student of Pratt Institute in New York, it would be an understatement to say that Soni simply loves the city. He breathes it. Soni believes that New York has contributed massively to his filmmaking career. But it is the mundane life in Delhi which keeps inspiring him. “I love New York and feel it is the best city in the world. There’s nothing like the hustle culture in New York. You are surrounded by art, literature and poetry. But I’ve wanted to tell stories because of my never-ending love affair with Delhi. It is home. There’s a story in every lane and bylane, waiting to be told.”
Still processing the BAFTA nomination that came his way, Soni says that it has made everyone happy but was overwhelming for him. “I went back to the forest to calm myself and embrace the feeling. It is unbelievable. I still have another round to clear, but this recognition will definitely keep my love for filmmaking going. I am working on other projects as well.” Looks like Soni’s lens will breathe life into many untold stories.