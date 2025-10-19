About and beyond women

Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, All About Her, doesn’t fall into the typical ‘by woman, for women’ trope but goes beyond it, with conversations that come both as a breath of fresh air and a scent of meaningfulness. With eight episodes so far, it primarily focuses on women’s wellness, and takes a nuanced approach on sexism, gender stereotypes, inequality, and feminism. Along with bringing interesting personalities across industries—be it health, cinema, or politics—the podcast also invites experts suitable to each conversation and creates a space to discuss “all about her”. The conversations don’t just scratch the surface, but delve deeper into the challenges, joy, and dilemmas women experience everyday in their lives.

From an episode with Smriti Irani busting myths about Indian politics and another with Kusha Kapila on menstruation, taboos attached to it, and PCOD, the series serves a taste of everything. In her most recent episode with Kareena Kapoor Khan on positive parenting, she discusses parenting styles and internet exposure. The conversation is candid yet driven by a purpose. It also delves into Kareena’s experiences of raising her children amidst the paparazzi culture. In another conversation with journalists Faye D’Souza and Palki Sharma, Soha doesn’t stick to typical questions asked to working women on work-life balance and managing motherhood and careers, but discusses the media industry at large, including serious topics such as news, opinions, press freedom in India, coverage of sensitive issues, and workplace harassment.