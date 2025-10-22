Bison Kaalamaadan Movie Review: A defiant tale of rebellion elevates this familiar sports drama

Bison is about the dogged persistence of men and women in the villages of Tirunelveli. Raji, who is bound to her home due to the love she once fostered in her heart, wants her brother to break all shackles and play the sport he loves. Their father, an ardent Kabaddi enthusiast, has seen how sports isn’t really the great leveller that the world says it is, and yet, wants his son to get out of this suffocation. Two warring factions have grown so many offshoots that the people involved in the violence have no clue why they are killing each other, and the people at the top can’t really stop it, even if they wanted to. Everyone is slap-happy and brandishes a knife like it were just another day. Fisticuffs turn to knife fights, and after a point, even gun violence. The weapons get upgraded, the fighters change, the goalposts are redefined, but the battle ensues without anyone knowing the root cause of the conflict. It is all about honour, or the lack of it, among people with unchecked caste pride. And in between all of this is Kittan, who just wants to play Kabaddi.