‘I don’t Seek Comfort at Any Point’: Manoj Bajpayee

Three decades, countless roles, and still no sign of slowing down. For Manoj Bajpayee, reinvention is the process. In Netflix’s Inspector Zende, he steps into the shoes of the real-life cop Madhukar Zende. In this conversation, Bajpayee talks about approaching his characters, reuniting with Ram Gopal Varma after 27 years, and why nostalgia has no place in his career.
You play the eponymous Inspector Zende, which is inspired by the real-life story of Madhukar Zende. For someone who has played several versions of a cop on screen, how different was it this time? What drew you to director Chinmay Mandlekar’s film?
For me, it is important to understand the characters and where they come from. Mr Zende is 88 years old and extremely active. He still looks after his home in Pune, which he shared with his wife, who is no longer alive. He came from a village, belonging to a reputed family, and started his life in Mumbai, but he never compromised on his morals or beliefs. He was a devoted family man and never ate without offering food to his wife. He never used his power to demean anyone, so we are talking about such a person. If someone like that wears a uniform, he brings his personality to his work. So, to crack Inspector Zende and his mission was very clear. It was always about the character; the uniform was incidental.
You often say there is no process, yet over the years, you continue to bring a freshness and nuance to every character you play. How does that work for you?
I am as comfortable playing a gay professor in Aligarh as I am with playing a mafioso or cop. For me, the challenge is always to play a great character. I don’t seek comfort at any point, since the idea with every character is to push the boundaries of your craft. In Inspector Zende, I went beyond the man in his professional space, and explored my own understanding of the character, as Chinmay didn’t want me to meet Mr Zende personally. He said it wasn’t required. I had to bring my version of the character on screen, taking the script as well as the writer’s vision. The idea is always to expose the facets of the person you are playing, and make him believable to the audience—that it’s not the actor, but the person on screen. If I ever feel any role or project is easy for me, I don’t do it. I need the freedom to improve, express, and experiment.
You have reinvented and recalibrated across genres, formats, and storytelling styles. Has anything changed in the last 31 years?
Nothing has changed. The passion for the craft, the focus on the work that I am doing, remains the same. The sphere of acting is endless. Every time you feel like you’ve seen it all, you look back and realise that after 30-odd years in the industry, something new and extraordinary still comes along. Something that’s going to push your limits as a performer and tell you, if you have anything left in you, come and play me. That’s the kind of challenge one seeks. I love and thrive in my work and the constant curveballs it throws my way. I consciously don’t let it corrupt me—neither the opportunities nor whatever title I may have achieved. I really feel that nostalgia is the worst enemy of humankind. It is something that I don’t get into. What is done is gone in the past; it stays in the past. That’s it.
You reunite with Ram Gopal Varma after 27 years for Police Station Mein Bhoot Aaya. What was that like?
One thing that is different in my interaction with Ramu is that I’m much more vocal now. Usually, I had never even uttered a word in front of him. I had so much gratitude for him. Now I am more expressive, and when we sit together, he makes sure that we are equals. He has a lot of admiration for what I have done in all these years and how I have evolved as an actor. Those days when I was starting, I feared my own dreams. I was doing insignificant things when I arrived in Mumbai. It was Ramu who decided to put a bet and make a film with me. He is one person I don’t ever take for granted. I am there whenever he needs me. We recently wrapped our first schedule and will commence the second schedule in November.