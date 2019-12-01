Home Entertainment English

Disney makes dying fan's wish to watch final Star Wars film 'The Rise of Skywalker' come true

The force is strong with this one, as Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney noticed the hospice's Tweet and decided to offer the patient the experience of the film before it hits the theatres.

Published: 01st December 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

The fan, who is a terminal hospice patient, watched the movie with his son, and also enjoyed a Star Wars-theme party.

By ANI

NEW YORK: In a heartwarming gesture, Disney has made a dying fan's wish of watching 'Star Wars - Rise of Skywalker' come true.

The fan, who is a terminal hospice patient, had the wish of watching the flick with his son, ahead of the film's scheduled release date, the New York Post reported.

In trying to attain help, a charity named Rowans Hospice made the plea on Twitter and it quickly garnered the attention of almost 1,800 people.

"Can you help? Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you," the charity tweeted.

Soon after, actor Mark Hamil along with director JJ Adams wished Rowans Hospice "good luck" in trying to make the man's wish a reality.

It was on Thursday, that Disney's Chairman and CEO Robert Iger decided to publicly address their appeal on Twitter.

"On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all," he tweeted.

A man named Jonathon from Disney decided to show up at the Hospice on Friday with a laptop in hand.

It was then that the fan was able to watch the much-awaited flick with his son.

"This morning, a very nice man named Jonathan from Disney turned up at our Hospice with a laptop that had a very important movie on it. Our amazing patient has now seen #StarWars #RiseofSkywalker with his son," the charity tweeted.

The Rise of Skywalker is the franchise's ninth and final instalment and it is slated to release on December 20 in the US.

