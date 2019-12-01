Home Entertainment English

James Cameron's much-awaited 'Avatar 2' wraps-up shooting for 2019

'Avatar 2' will release worldwide in December 2021.

Published: 01st December 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 12:53 PM

On the sets of Avatar's sequel.

On the sets of Avatar's sequel. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James Cameron's much-awaited "Avatar 2" is done filming for the year 2019, with the makers sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the film's set.

The movie's official Twitter account shared the photo on Saturday to mark the end of live-action filming for the year.

"That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation!..It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek," the post read.

The picture offered a glimpse at a craft called the "Sea Dragon".

"Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels," the post further read.

Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Lang and David Thewlis are starring in the film which is a sequel to Cameron's 2009 fantasy action film.

"Avatar 2" will release worldwide in December 2021.

