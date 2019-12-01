Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson spend first Thanksgiving together as couple

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Pop-star Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are making their bond more strong as the two spent their first Thanksgiving together.

On Friday, the couple was spotted on their way to grab lunch in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old singer was dressed casually in a black jacket and sunglasses, while Simpson opted for a sweater and jeans.

The previous day, the 22-year-old Simpson joined Cyrus and her family to celebrate the annual holiday.

In a black-and-white picture shared by the pop star's younger sister Noah Cyrus, Miley and Cody can be seen sitting across from one another at the table, while surrounded by numerous members of their family, including mom Tish Cyrus and brother Trace Cyrus.

According to People magazine, the festive celebration of the two comes just a week after the couple celebrated Cyrus' 27th birthday together when Simpson joined his girlfriend for a dinner in Nashville to ring in her special day.