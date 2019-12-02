Home Entertainment English

Ryan Reynolds loves the celebration of life in Bollywood movies

Reynolds enjoys a great fan following in India thanks to the popularity of his foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool aka Wade Wilson.

Published: 02nd December 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (File | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds has seen a lot of Bollywood films and the actor said he loves the way Hindi cinema celebrates life and music.

The actor, who is currently promoting his Netflix movie "6 Underground" here at a fan event, called Indian film industry one of the biggest in the world.

"India is really one of the greatest film industries in the world. I've seen a lot of Bollywood stuff. I just love the celebration of life and I love how they approach everything with music," Reynolds, 43, said at the red carpet.

Reynolds is looking forward to his next collaboration with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote "Deadpool 2" along with the actor.

The writer duo has also penned "6 Underground", directed by Michael Bay.

"I didn't write on this one, but we were working on 'Deadpool 3' right now. And they've been friends of mine for 10 years. So I love them. I'll do anything with those guys. I wish I could do every movie with those guys," he told PTI.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds set to be back with 'Deadpool 3'

Reynolds enjoys a great fan following in India thanks to the popularity of his foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool aka Wade Wilson.

In "6 Underground", he plays the enterprising billionaire called "1" who decides to bring down the regime of a corrupt leader with the help of five other individuals.

The film will start streaming on Netflix on December 13.

It also stars Melanie Laurent, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ryan Reynolds 6 Underground Ryan Reynolds on India Deadpool deadpool 3
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp