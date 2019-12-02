Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift spends Thanksgiving with beau Joe Alwyn in London

The 29-year-old star and Alwyn have been dating for about three years now but have continued to keep their relationship private and under wraps.

Published: 02nd December 2019 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Pop-singer Taylor Swift who was recently honoured as the Artist of the Decade during the American Music Awards, was spotted spending Thanksgiving with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The 29-year-old star and Alwyn have been dating for about three years now but have continued to keep their relationship private and under wraps. An E! News source shared that this Thanksgiving, Swift travelled to London to spend the holiday with the 28-year-old actor.

"She arrived on Thursday from New York and is spending the weekend there," the source added.

Prior to leaving the country to be with her beau, Swift hosted her annual Friendsgiving party with model Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and Antoni Porowski.

"It's an annual tradition for Taylor to get together with close friends and do this," an E! News source shared. "Many have been at her gathering in years past. This year was intimate and casual, but they all had a great time."

Her friend Hunt shared a sweet picture of the two friends hugging it out for the 'gram on Thanksgiving, captioning the photo, "thankful for friends."

Hadid also shared a group picture of the lovely Friendsgiving celebration on her Instagram Story where Swift could be seen taking a sip of wine. "Friendsgiving this week :)," wrote the model on her picture. "Love you all sm."

Further, Hunt also reposted the Instagram story and added: "love and miss y'all already."

In October, Swift and Alwyn made a rare public appearance after the 'You Belong With Me' singer performed on Saturday Night Live, reported E! News.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn Thanksgiving
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deja vu for Chennai? December rains leave city inundated
Hyd Rape Case: Furious citizens take to the street, demand justice
Gallery
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp