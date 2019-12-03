WATCH 'Black Widow' teaser: Scarlett Johansson dons the suit to take us back to Natasha's history

By Online Desk

Scarlett Johansson is back as the 'Black Widow', arguably one of Marvel's most popular characters, but this time with its own film.

After the heroic end in 'Avengers: Endgame', Johanson dons the Black Widow suit one more time to take us through the origin of the character. "I have lived a lot of lives but I'm done running from my past".

The teaser takes us into the life of a lonely Natasha Romanova, after the events of 'Captain America: Civil War', where she confronts her past and her journey into becoming an avenger. Staring into the mirror, she contemplates and says, "I used to have nothing. And then I got this job, this family. But nothing lasts forever".

The film is likely to take us through Romanova's transformation and the events that unfolded Budapest.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the film also introduces the character of Red Guardian played by David Harbour. Red Guardian is considered as the counterpart of Captain America from the Soviet part.

Shortland also brings in new characters of Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

'Black Widow' is scheduled to release in six languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada) in India on April 30, 2020, a day prior to its release in the United States.