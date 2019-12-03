Home Entertainment English

Will & Grace actress Shelley Morrison passes away at 83

Will & Grace actress Shelley Morrison has died of heart failure. She was 83. Morrison’s husband, Walter Dominguez was quoted as saying, “(Shelley) passed in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from heart failure, after a brief illness. Shelley had recently celebrated her 83rd birthday.”

“Shelley’s greatest pride as an actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario, in a comedy series that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for LGBTQ people,” Dominguez said, adding: “She also took pride in portraying a strong, loving yet feisty Latina character. She believed that the best way to change hearts and minds was through comedy.”Taking to social media, Will & Grace star Sean Hayes shared his condolences.

“Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will & Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her husband, Walter and her entire family,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.”Actress Debra Messing also remembered the 83-year-old star.

