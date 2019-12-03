Will & Grace actress Shelley Morrison passes away at 83

By Express News Service

Will & Grace actress Shelley Morrison has died of heart failure. She was 83. Morrison’s husband, Walter Dominguez was quoted as saying, “(Shelley) passed in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from heart failure, after a brief illness. Shelley had recently celebrated her 83rd birthday.”



Shelley Morrison was best known for her role as Rosario Salazar in Will & Grace. She was only roped in for one episode but she ended up doing 60 episodes due to her performance.

“Shelley’s greatest pride as an actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario, in a comedy series that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for LGBTQ people,” Dominguez said, adding: “She also took pride in portraying a strong, loving yet feisty Latina character. She believed that the best way to change hearts and minds was through comedy.”Taking to social media, Will & Grace star Sean Hayes shared his condolences.

“Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will & Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her husband, Walter and her entire family,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.”Actress Debra Messing also remembered the 83-year-old star.