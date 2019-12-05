Home Entertainment English

Gal Gadot to produce US remake of Israeli crime drama 'Queens'

Gal Gadot will produce the American adaptation of the much-acclaimed Israeli crime drama series, Queens.

Published: 05th December 2019

By Express News Service

Gal Gadot will produce the American adaptation of the much-acclaimed Israeli crime drama series, Queens. The Wonder Woman-actor will bankroll the project under the banner name Pilot Wave, in association with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel. 

Notably, Queens was adjudged as the most-watched series on the Israeli HOT network last year. The original series was created Gal Zaid, Dani Rosenberg, Ruth Zaid, and Dror Nobelman, based on Limor Nahmias’ concept.

 The series documents the story of women from the Malka family, who come together to run their family business after the men are murdered by a rival. 

In a statement, Gadot and her husband and production partner, Jaron Varsano, said, “It is rare to find content that conveys characters in such a truthful way while mirroring society.”  Gal Gadot is also producing the feature film, My Dearest Fidel, and the limited series, Hedy Lamarr, and will next be seen in Wonder Woman 1984.

