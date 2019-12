By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has apologised to his wife Jessica Biel a week after pictures of him holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright surfaced online.

Timberlake said he regrets his behaviour and will now focus on being the "best husband and father".

The 38-year-old musician posted an apology he on Instagram.

Timberlake and Biel, 37, got married in 2012 after five years of dating. The couple share one son, Silas, four.