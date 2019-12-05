Home Entertainment English

Tom Holland says pub phone call with Disney CEO helped save 'Spider-Man'

Jimmy Kimmel told Tom Holland that Disney CEO Bob Iger credits him for smoothing things over between Sony Pictures and Marvel soon after they announced their split.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Tom Holland has revealed that his emotional conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger while he was "three pints in" helped keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During Holland's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel told the actor that Iger had credited him for smoothing things over between Sony Pictures and Marvel soon after they announced their split over the future of the webslinger earlier this year.

"I wouldn't say it was entirely my doing," Holland told the late-night host, before jokingly adding, "I saved Spider-Man!" In August Sony announced it would carry on the franchise without Marvel Studios' involvement, stating any partnership between the two for a third installment of the Holland-fronted franchise was "100 percent dead.

"Holland, 23, made a surprise appearance at Disney's D23 Expo days after the Sony-Disney divorce to promote the animated movie "Onward" and he thanked fans by quoting his character's mentor Tony Stark: "I love you 3,000.

"Holland told Kimmel he had was "devastated" over the split and his appearance at the expo was not his best day.

The actor later asked for Iger's email and phone number, explaining he only wanted to thank him for "changing my life in the best way.

"When Iger responded, asking if Holland would be available sometime to "jump on the phone," Holland told the Disney CEO he could reach the actor anytime he wanted.

When Iger called the actor, he and his family were at a pub trivia night, and the actor was "three pints in" and had not eaten much.

Their conversation ended up saving Spider-Man from exiting from the Marvel fold as Iger told him, "there is a world in which we can make this work.

"Holland said he was "really emotional" during the call because he felt "like it was all coming to an end".

The actor, however, said Sony had a good plan for the character and "the future of Spider-Man was very bright." 

