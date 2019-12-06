Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning to play sisters in big screen adaptation of The Nightingale

By Express News Service

Actors and real-life sisters Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are set to act in the feature film adaptation of author Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale. The film will be directed by Melanie Laurent with the script penned by Dana Stevens.

The best-selling novel centres on two sisters coming-of-age in France on the eve of World War II and their fight to survive and resist the German invasion of France.

It was inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.

Elizabeth Cantillon is bankrolling the project under her Cantillon Company banner.