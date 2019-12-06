Harry Styles, Niall Horan drop new music on same night

By IANS

LONDON: Former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan dropped new music on the same night.

They both released their new songs on Thursday. At midnight, Styles dropped a new love song titled "Adore you" from his upcoming album "Fine Line".

While Horan released the breakup tune "Put a little love on me" with an accompanying music video, reports ew.com.

Horan recently told Music Choice that "Put a little love on me" is "potentially my favourite song that I've ever written. I just love playing it. It was based on a breakup, of course."

In October, Horan released a music video for "Nice to meet ya", signaling his return to the music scene two years after his first solo album, "Flicker".