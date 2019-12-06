Liam Payne's debut album 'LP1' is out

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former member of the pop boy band 'One Direction', Liam Payne on Friday released his much-awaited debut album, 'LP1'.

The full-length album was a clear anticipated project for the 26-year-old actor as this would be his first outing without the backbone of his band members.

The very excited Liam shared the good news on his Twitter, who have been doing countdowns of the release for some time now.

My debut album is out now! So excited to share this with all of you! #LP1 https://t.co/Fz9NO17MPx pic.twitter.com/Wu5VuIjwrc — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 6, 2019

LP1 album consists of 17 songs, eight of which were released prior to the full project. The oldest track, 'Strip That Down' dropped a whopping two-and-a-half years ago.

During the release of the track 'Strip That Down', the other band members of 'One Direction', Harry Styles and Niall Horan each made two albums, Louis Tomlinson returned to The X Factor U.K. as a judge and put the finishing touches on his debut and Zayn Malik, who already took a split from the band released his sophomore effort.

A few hours later, after the official announcement of the release of 'LP1', Liam shared a picture on Instagram, thanking his audience for the lovely responses and support.

The first 10 tracks on 'LP1' are the newest of the bunch.