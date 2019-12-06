Home Entertainment English

Liam Payne's debut album 'LP1' is out

The full-length album was a clear anticipated project for the 26-year-old actor as this would be his first outing without the backbone of his band members.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former 'One Direction' member Liam Payne

Former 'One Direction' member Liam Payne ( Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former member of the pop boy band 'One Direction', Liam Payne on Friday released his much-awaited debut album, 'LP1'.

The full-length album was a clear anticipated project for the 26-year-old actor as this would be his first outing without the backbone of his band members.

The very excited Liam shared the good news on his Twitter, who have been doing countdowns of the release for some time now.

LP1 album consists of 17 songs, eight of which were released prior to the full project. The oldest track, 'Strip That Down' dropped a whopping two-and-a-half years ago.

During the release of the track 'Strip That Down', the other band members of 'One Direction', Harry Styles and Niall Horan each made two albums, Louis Tomlinson returned to The X Factor U.K. as a judge and put the finishing touches on his debut and Zayn Malik, who already took a split from the band released his sophomore effort.

A few hours later, after the official announcement of the release of 'LP1', Liam shared a picture on Instagram, thanking his audience for the lovely responses and support.

The first 10 tracks on 'LP1' are the newest of the bunch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liam Payne Liam Payne debut Album LP1
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp