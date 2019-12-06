Home Entertainment English

'No Time To Die' trailer out; Daniel Craig rocks one final time

Daniel Craig in James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

By IANS

LONDON: The official trailer of the upcoming James Bond adventure "No Time To Die" launched on Wednesday, and by the look of it Daniel Craig is all set to give hardcore fans a vintage action feast in his final outing as Agent 007.

The two-minute, thirty-six second trailer, released on the film's social media outlets including YouTube, has it all. There's Craig striking a dapper intense form as Bond, zipping around in a high-concept Aston Martin devised especially for him by Q (Ben Wishaw). Naomie Harris returns as Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes as M.

There is a brief glimpse of Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, too, who was captured at the end of the last Bond film, "Spectre".

ALSO READ: 'No Time to Die' to be Daniel Craig’s last Bond film

Around 20 seconds from the end of the trailer, Rami Malek makes a sinsiter appearance as the villain of the piece, Safin. "History isn't kind to men who play God," Bond tells Safin.

This is the fifth time that Craig essays the role of James Bond. He started off with "Casino Royale" in 2006, and followed it up with "Quantum Of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015).

"Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the co-writers of the new Bond film, which is slated to open in April 2020.

"No time To Die" is the 25th Bond flick, and is directed by new-age maverick and Emmy-winner Cary Joji Fukunaga, who made mark calling the shots on "True Detective".

Craig makes way for a female Bond, to be played by Lashana Lynch, in the next film of the series.

