Taylor Swift releases new holiday song 'Christmas Tree Farm'

The song is about Swift spending her Christmas in her childhood home in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Published: 06th December 2019 03:55 PM

Taylor Swift dropped a new holiday new where she can be seen playing as a toddler.

Taylor Swift dropped a new holiday new where she can be seen playing as a toddler.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Coming perfectly around the festive season, Taylor Swift has decided to spread some holiday cheer as she released her new Christmas song, 'Christmas Tree Farm', on Thursday.

The song is about Swift spending her Christmas in her childhood home in Reading, Pennsylvania. "In my heart is a Christmas tree farm where the people would come to dance under sparkles and lights," Swift sings in the song that honours a love that reminds her of home and the holiday memories she made there.

"Just being in your arms takes me back to that little farm," she sings.

Throughout the music video, which was created from a compilation of Swift's home videos, fans can see Swift's childhood years during Christmas. The video also includes Swift as a toddler playing near the Christmas tree while her mother watches on, building a snowman, writing a letter to Santa and even being gifted a guitar at a young age.

The singer-songwriter teased the news with the fans by taking to Twitter.

According to the reports of 'The Holiday Reporter', the new holiday song arrives amid news that Swift will open the Sundance Film Festival on Jan 23 with her Netflix original documentary 'Miss Americana'.

Helmed by Emmy winner Lana Wilson, the film is described as a "raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time."

Throughout the documentary, viewers will get an inside look at Swift's "transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice." 

