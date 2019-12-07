Netizens rip apart Liam Payne for disrespecting bisexuality in new album

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: One Direction star Liam Payne has received flak for disrespecting bisexual women in his solo debut album "LP1", specifically in the lyrics to his number "Both Ways".

Payne released the album on December 6 to largely poor reviews by music critics and fans alike, with listeners taking to social media to vent out their anger, prompting the hashtag #LiamPayneIsOverParty to become a trending topic on Twitter, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Many followers took issue to the lyrics of "Both Ways", in which Payne sings about a threesome with two women, accusing the star of fetishising bisexuality.

One user wrote:

So Liam decided to write a song fetishising bisexual women? And has previously said he wouldn’t let his son be near Harry because Harry dresses ‘feminine’? Throw the whole man away, that’s gross. #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/CiHDPvTcnQ — Chloe(@PethBridge) December 7, 2019

liam fetishizing bisexuality is not him coming to terms with his own sexuality. liam being crude, offensive and also corny when talking about sex is just gross. there’s nothing to salvage. he’s done #liampayneisoverparty — BROWN SKIN™ (@socratestyIes) December 6, 2019

are you people serious? THIS is who you stan so much? he's fetishizing bisexual women for music. billie says she doesn't like a meat dress and everyone goes wild but l*am is biphobic as hell and you dont have anything to say? w-t-f. #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/SSrnrammmq — hannah :] (@glosskult) December 6, 2019

"LP1" is the first solo album from Payne since his boy band One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016.