Peter Sarsgaard to portray Harvey Dent in 'The Batman'

The character was previously played by Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" (2008).

Published: 07th December 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 03:26 PM

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Peter Sarsgaard is the latest Hollywood figure to board the cast of Matt Reeves' "The Batman".

The news was shared by Reeves on Twitter on Saturday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sarsgaard is rumoured to have landed the part of Harvey Dent, the idealistic District Attorney of Gotham who later becomes the villain Two-Face.

The character was previously played by Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" (2008), Tommy Lee Jones in Joel Schumacher's "Batman Forever" (1995) and Nicholas D'Agosto in Fox's TV series "Gotham".

"The Batman" will be fronted by Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

The film will also feature Andy Serkis as his loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Among the villains, Zoe Kravitz will essay the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

John Turturro has also boarded the cast and he will portray crime boss Carmine Falcone.

The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman's villains.

Reeves is directing from his own script. He is also attached to produce with Dylan Clark. The film is scheduled for a June 25, 2021 release.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp