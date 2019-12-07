Todd Phillips is in no hurry to make Joker sequel

By Express News Service

Joker director Todd Phillips says he is no hurry to make the film’s sequel. Speaking on a popular podcast, Phillips revealed he is not currently working on a sequel to the worldwide blockbuster.

He said, “Well there was (a push for a sequel) even before Joker came out. Joaquin and I had spoken about it as far back as when we were shooting the movie. But there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, and we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel.”

Todd also opened up on his plans to get DC and Warner Bros to focus on projects that explore the darker side of their superhero characters.

“I pitched it as three movies, Joker being the first with me, and then these two other movies, with two other directors. But I don’t want to name them, because then it will become a thing and I’m pulling these directors into it when I’ve never even told them about it. It was just me telling Warner Bros about it,” he said.