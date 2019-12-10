Jameela Jamil hits back at trolls who criticised her for getting abortion

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jameela Jamil has hit back at those who have been trolling her for decision to get an abortion many years ago.

"The Good Place" star had shared her story of getting an abortion in May while advocating against the anti-abortion law enacted by the state of Georgia in the US.

She had said that it was the "best decision" of her life.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Jamil said recently she had received a lot of abuse on social media for her stand, with many calling it a "mistake" but she doesn't share the same thought.

"Receiving thousands of messages about how I made a mistake having an abortion seven years ago and how I must be a miserable person...I am in fact a happy, thriving multi-millionaire, madly in love, with free time, good sleep and wonderful career and life. But thanks for checking," she wrote.

Receiving THOUSANDS of messages about how I made a mistake having an abortion 7 years ago and how I must be a miserable person... I am in fact a happy, thriving multi millionaire, madly in love, with free time, good sleep and a wonderful career and life. But thanks for checking pic.twitter.com/F0QqQVv1tQ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) December 6, 2019

The actor, a vocal advocate of body positivity and women rights, fired another sassy tweet to hit the point home.

"Didn't expect to receive so much love for tweet.

And anyone who feels uncomfortable with the fact that I shouted out what my abortion allowed me personally to go on to achieve...I believe it's important for brown girls to see brown girls win big and be unashamedly proud," Jamil tweeted.

The 33-year-old actor is currently in a relationship with musician James Blake, who also shared her post on Twitter.

"Can I retweet this more than once? Restricting rights to abortions is the first tactic of any fascist (see Hitler's rise to power).

A woman's ability to realise their life's potential is seen as a luxury by many, but it should be seen as a basic right as it is for men," he posted.

On Tuesday, Jamil said the debate around her recent posts has been a positive one.

"I have loved this week's discussion around abortion.

To destigmatise, hyper-normalise and keep this conversation mainstream is the road to us unveiling the misogynists, and winning the fight for body autonomy," she tweeted.