'Dolittle' gets India release date

By Express News Service

Dolittle, the remake of the 1998 film, is set to release in India on January 17, 2020, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Academy Award winner Stephen Gaghan, the film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Dolittle.

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of animals for company.

But when the queen falls gravely ill, he is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

Unlike the original 1998 film, Dolittle is set in the Victorian Era. The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and the animals in the film are voiced by actors.