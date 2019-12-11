Jonathan Groff in 'Matrix 4'

By Express News Service

Jonathan Groff, who played the special FBI agent Holden Ford in the hit psychological thriller Mindhunter, is joining the cast of Matrix 4, which is directed by Lana Wachowski.

The film was announced a few months ago, and Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith will be returning to reprise their respective roles in the fourth film in the franchise.

Jonathan Groff is among a few other names, who are joining the franchise for the first time. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris are other actors part of the upcoming film. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell will team up with Wackwoski to write the fourth film.

The third part of the franchise - The Matrix Revolutions - ended with Neo helping the Machines stop the powerful Agent Smith, who has gone rogue.

One of the final scenes shows Neo lying unconsciously on the floor and getting dragged by the machines. It is still unknown how Wachowski plans to take to storyline forward.