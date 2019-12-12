Home Alone reboot to star Archie Yates of Jojo Rabbit fame

By Express News Service

Disney+ is all set to reboot the Home Alone franchise, and it has roped in Archie Yates of Jojo Rabbit fame to play the kid who is always left behind.

Dan Mazer, who is known for the film Dirty Grandpa, is set to direct the reboot, based on the script of Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

According to reports, the film, whose premise is similar to the 1990 film, is tentatively titled Home Alone, but it will get a different title during the release.

The new film will have Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney as a couple trying to save their house from financial troubles. They chase around Archie Yates to retrieve a stolen artifact and fix their issues.