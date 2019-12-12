Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike-starrer 'The Informer' to release in India on January 10

By PTI

MUMBAI: Drama thriller "The Informer", starring Joel Kinnaman and Rosamund Pike, is set to be released in India on January 10, 2020, PVR Pictures announced on Thursday.

According to a press release, the film is inspired by "Three Seconds", a novel by Swedish bestselling writer duo Roslund Anders and Borge Hellstrom.

Actor Clive Owen and rapper Common also star in the film.

The plot follows Pete Koslow (Kinnaman), an ex-convict, working as an informant for the FBI to help dismantle the Polish mafia's drug trade in New York.

Pike and Owen play FBI agents Wilcox and Montgomery who are handlers for Koslow.

"The Informant" is produced by Basil Iwanyk, best known for the "John Wick" and "The Expendables" franchise.