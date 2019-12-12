Margot Robbie: Joker-Harley Quinn storyline confused me in Suicide Squad

By Express News Service

Actor Margot Robbie says she was left feeling confused by the storyline of her character Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

The 29-year-old actor is reprising her role in the upcoming Birds of Prey film, directed by Cathy Yan. Talking to a famous magazine, Robbie said she was unable to understand the dynamics between Quinn and iconic DC villain Joker, played by Jared Leto, in the 2016 film.

“When I publicised Suicide Squad’, the relationship of Harley with Joker always confused me the most. That was the thing that took me the longest to get my head around,” the actor said.

In Birds of Prey, Robbie said, Joker and Quinn are no longer in a relationship.

“In this film though we’re exploring her not being with Joker. And I actually understand the break-up. That’s something I feel like everyone can kind of understand and relate to in some ways. Though she deals with -- like she blows things up, I don’t do that. I understand the motivation that spurred on that train of thought,” the actor added.

Birds of Prey follows Quinn who joins forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

The film hits the theatres in February 2020.